BIDS FOR BRICK FLOWER PLANTERS BOLIVAR HOUSING AUTHORITY

Proposal for bids to build ten (10) brick planters at various apartments, most of which will be about 6’ x 6’ (3-sided);

All supplies will be provided by Contractor including but not limited to brick and mortar, planter filler (top soil).

The bid opening is schedule for Monday November 2, 2020 at ten o’clock am (10:00 am) at Bolivar Housing Authority 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.

For more information please contact 731-658-3419. Required before contract issue are the following Insurances:

-General liability

-Worker’s compensation or proof of exemption.

All bids must be received no later than the time for bid opening.

Bids can be hand delivered, faxed (731-658-5000) or e-mailed (bhahhs@bellsouth.net).