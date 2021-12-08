Bid Request

The Hardeman County Highway Dept is requesting bids on labor to install 20 120v LED lights, 26 120v outlets, 6 220v outlets, 3 outlets for rollup doors, assist in getting Three Phase run to the building, and installing breaker boxes on the inside of the building for the above request. This will also cover the labor to pull wire in existing conduit or running new conduit to different locations. This also includes running wire and wiring for the entire building including the conduit and wire for the three phase for the building. Quantities on the above items could vary also. Hardeman County Highway Dept. will purchase all supplies and material for everything that is needed. The bidder will need to submit 2 bids, one bid will be to do the job hourly. The next bid will be for the whole job in its entirety. All work performed must meet all building codes and pass inspection. You can request to come look at the building before the bid. “Bidder must be a licensed electrician”.

The bids are to be mailed or hand delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd Floor of Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, on or before September 7, 2021 @ 10:00 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse. PLEASE MARK ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE THE NAME OF THE ITEM BEING BID UPON AND THE DATE OF THE BID OPENING. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.

Specifications are available at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 or by calling 731-658-5102