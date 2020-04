Bolivar Energy Authority is requesting bids for a 2020 Ton Crew Cab truck. Bid specs can be picked up at the Bolivar Energy Authority at 815 Tennessee St., Bolivar, TN during normal business hours or by calling 731-658-5257. Bolivar Energy reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. on April 22, 2020.