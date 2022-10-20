BID NOTICE - Hardeman County

SEEKING BIDS

Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following:

Rotating Beacon for Airport

Specifications may be obtained at the office of the Mayor at, 100 North Main St., Bolivar, TN. All bids shall be sealed and received prior to the 10 a.m. public bid opening on October 31, 2022 in the office of the Mayor, 3rd floor of the Courthouse. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject all or any bid and to accept the bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the county.

Mayor Todd Pulse