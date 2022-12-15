BID NOTICE - City of Hornsby 12/15/22

City Hall in the Town of Hornsby will be renovated. Bids are sought to complete the project. Interested bidders are asked to be present December 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. for inspection prior to bid.

Bidding will close January 10, 2023. The Town of Hornsby reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids with respect to the best outcome to the town. For more information, contact Wayne Isbell at 731-518-7116. The Town of Hornsby, Tennessee, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the Town of Hornsby to be in their best interests.