BID NOTICE - City of Bolivar Fire Department 12/22/22

BID NOTICE

The City of Bolivar Fire Department is requesting sealed bid proposals for the purchase of fire hose as listed below:

1 3/4” Fire Hose – Double Jacketed; 800 PSI

Quantity: 12 Sections/50 feet per section

Color: 6 sections – RED

Color: 6 section - ORANGE

2.5” Fire Hose – Double Jacketed; 800 PSI

Quantity: 32 Sections/50 feet per section

Color: 16 sections – RED

Color: 16 sections - ORANGE

3” Fire Hose – Double Jacketed; 800 PSI

Quantity: 24 Sections/50 feet per section

Color: 12 sections – RED

Color: 12 sections - ORANGE

Hose will be stamped “BFD” and sequentially numbered.

1 3/4” FIRE HOSE: NUMBERING WILL START AT 1001

2.5” FIRE HOSE: NUMBERING WILL START AT 2001

3” FIRE HOSE: NUMBERING WILL START AT 3001

Sealed bid proposals will be accepted until 4:00 PM on January 6, 2023. Sealed bid proposals should be mailed or hand-delivered to the City of Bolivar Municipal Center located at 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. All bid proposals must be sealed and marked “FIRE DEPARTMENT-FIRE HOSES.” Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council Meeting on January 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM. This meeting will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.

Interested bidders should contact Fire Chief Lynn Price at (731) 658-9545 with any questions.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the city.