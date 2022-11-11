BID NOTICE - City of Bolivar Fire Department

BID NOTICE

The City of Bolivar Fire Department is requesting sealed bid proposals for the purchase and installation of one (1) complete source capture exhaust system. Said system is to be installed at the Bolivar Fire Department Station 1, located at 210 West Jackson Street, Bolivar, Tennessee, 38008.

Specifications may be obtained by contacting the Bolivar Fire Department during normal business hours at (731) 658-9545 or by visiting the city website at https://www.cityofbolivar.com/bid-advertisements.

Sealed bid proposals will be accepted until 4:00 PM on December 5, 2022. Sealed bid proposals should be mailed or hand-delivered to the City of Bolivar Municipal Center located at 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. All bid proposals must be sealed and marked “FIRE DEPARTMENT-SOURCE CAPTURE EXHAUST SYSTEM.” Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council Meeting on December 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM. This meeting will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.

Interested bidders should contact Fire Chief Lynn Price at (731) 658-9545 to arrange for a viewing of the existing apparatus bay and the location of each apparatus and truck. Interested bidders are responsible for obtaining their own measurements for quote purposes.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to §12-12-106.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with the requirements of the Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”), the City of Bolivar will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Under Title VI of the Civile Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the city.