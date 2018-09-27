Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar Parks and Recreation Department is requesting sealed bids on outdoor dog park equipment. The bid must include shipping costs. Specifications are available at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN 38008. For questions pertaining to the bid specifications, contact Parks and Recreation at 731-658-7529 or City Hall at 731-658-2020. All bids must be received no later than Friday, October 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Bids must be sealed, and marked “Bolivar Dog Park Bid”. Bids will be opened Friday, October 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St. By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated § 12-12-106. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to waive any irregularities, or to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the City.