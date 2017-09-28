Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar Parks and Recreation Department is requesting sealed bids on a new 60-inch zero turn commercial mower. The mower shall be delivered to Bolivar, TN at no additional cost to bid price. Specifications are available at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN 38008. For questions pertaining to the bid specifications, contact Bolivar Parks and Recreation at 731-658-7529. All bids must be received no later than Friday, October 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Bids must be sealed, and marked “Bolivar Parks and Recreation Mower Bid”. Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council meeting on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated § 12-12-106.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to waive any irregularities, or to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the City.