Bid Notice

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids for a network IP based camera system for Whiteville Elementary School. For a bid package or questions regarding this project contact Randy Hill - Maintenance Supervisor at Hardeman County Schools, (731) 609-1973 or hillr4@hardemancountyschools.org. A mandatory walk through will be held at the school on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main Street, PO Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008 ATTN: Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill until 10:00 a.m. CST, Thursday, July 6, 2017, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by “HCBoE Security Camera Bids”. Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid and accept that bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for six months from the date of the bid opening. Project must be completed by July 31, 2017.