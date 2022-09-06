Bid Notice

Southwest Human Resource Agency Head Start is currently accepting bids for the following locations and jobs:

1 Exiting Video surveillance system (cameras, wiring, NVR) removed and replaced completely (upgraded) at Chester County Head Start, 1495 White Ave., Henderson, TN., Selmer Head Start, 705 Industrial Park Dr., Selmer, TN., Parsons Head Start, 140 Texas Ave., Parsons, TN., Middleton Head Start, 224 Roosevelt Rs., Middleton, TN & Hardeman County Head Start, 525 Moss Ln., Bolivar, TN.

Bid includes removing and hauling away all components of old system not wanted to be retained by Head Start

2 Installation of aluminum flat pan canopies with built in gutter system, posts set in concrete thru asphalt where needed and water draining thru posts covering entry, step, and handicap ramp/s at Parsons Head Start, 140 Texas Ave, Parsons, TN., Hardeman County Head Start, 525 Moss Ln., Bolivar, TN., Hardin County Head Start, 35 Rex Addkisson Way and 37 Rex Addkisson Way (aka 425 & 435 South St,), (two separate buildings), Savannah, TN

For a list of specs for each location and to schedule an appointment to inspect sites, please contact Head Start Director, Gary V. Gober at (731) 989-5111.

Bids are welcome on one or both of the above listed projects. Bids should be delivered to SWHRA Head Start 1527 White Ave., Henderson, TN by 3 PM, June 17th . Winners will be notified by 12 noon, June 20th.

Work is expected to be completed by September 30, 2022. All scrap and old materials to be hauled off and disposed of as required by law. All material is guaranteed to be as specified. All work should be completed in a workmanlike manner according to standard practices. Any alterations or deviations from provided specifications will be executed only upon written orders. Davis-Bacon prevailing wage rates, Worker’s Compensation compliance (subcontractors, need to provide insurance company as (“Insured by”) and Federal Aid Contract provisions apply to all bidders.

In accordance with Federal law this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, and disability.