Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar is requesting sealed bids to renovate the old Annex Building located at 106 Third Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. The work will include Phase I renovation of an existing building to create a future Emergency Medical Service (EMS) for the City of Bolivar. Phase I will include the renovation of the interior space that consists of 5,100 square feet that include restrooms, training room, breakroom, office space and etc. Bid specification package may be obtained at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee, 38008, during normal business hours, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All bidders must be licensed contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 and the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. All bids must be received no later than Monday, June 13, 2022 by 4:00 p.m. The bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the regular scheduled City Council meeting at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, at 6:00 p.m. Bids must be marked “Phase 1, Future EMS Bldg., 106 Third Street”.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to § 12-12-106.

Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the city.