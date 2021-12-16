Bid Notice

Hardeman County is accepting bids for a ScanPro 3000 imaging unit and software. Unit will have a 3 year factory warranty and a 6 month ScanPro Advantage membership. All bids must be received in the Mayor’s Office no later than 10 am on December 28, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened. The Mayor’s office is located on the third floor of the Courthouse at 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.

Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the County.