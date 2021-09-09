Bid Notice

The Bolivar Energy Authority is requesting bids for the sale of (2) two utility pole trailers with a GVWR of 10000. Trailers can be bought as a pair or separate. The trailers will be sold as is with no warranty or guarantee. The trailers can be inspected by calling Bolivar Energy Authority during regular business hours. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 pm September 23, 2021. Bids must be clearly marked “Trailer Bid” and enclosed in a sealed envelope. Submit bids to Tony Kirk at the Bolivar Energy Authority. Bolivar Energy Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.