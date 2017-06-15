Bid Notice

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids for Roofing repairs at Bolivar Central High and Middleton Elementary School. For a spec package or any questions regarding this project, please call Randy Hill - Maintenance Supervisor for Hardeman County Schools at 731-609-1973 or email hillr4@hardemancountyschools.org. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main Street, PO Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008 ATTN: Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill until 10:30 a.m. CST, Thursday, July 6, 2017, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by “HCBoE Roofing Project”. Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid and accept that bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project.