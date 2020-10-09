Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar Utility Department is requesting sealed bids on 10,000 ft, ¾” medium density gas tubing and 150, ¾” anodeless gas risers. All bids must be received no later than Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Bid specifications may be obtained at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. during normal business hours. For any questions contact Bolivar Utility Department at 731-658-5894.

All bids must be sealed, and marked “ ¾” Gas Tubing and ¾” Anodeless Gas Risers”. Bids will be opened at the Bolivar Utility Board meeting on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at 211 N. Washington St, Bolivar, TN.

“By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to TCA § 12-12-106.” The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the city.