BID NOTICE

Hardeman County School District is requesting bids for Mobile Device Insurance. Purchases are dependent upon the Director of School’s approval of the contract and final approval by the individual end users.

Bidders must clearly and independently identify all fees associated with their services including items such as maintenance, and any optional/extended services.

Questions regarding bid specifications or requirements should be directed to Michelle Johnson. Bids should be clearly identified on the outside of a sealed envelope as “Bid-Mobile Device Insurance– Hardeman County Schools, ATTN: Jimmy Sain,” and received no later than 10:00 a.m. central standard time, on August 12, 2020 at the following address: The County Mayor’s Office, 100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. Attention Jimmy Sain