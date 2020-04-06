Bid Notice

Bid for a text to speech device for Hardeman County Schools

Sealed bids will be received at Hardeman County Mayor’s Office, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008 no later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2020 for the following:

Portable pen that is a pocket-sized device that will read text aloud with a naturally English, Spanish, or French human-like digital voice. It should have a built-in dictionary, built-in voice recorder with playback, scanner, and the ability to upload to a PC or Mac. No software required, just able to connect the pen to a computer with a USB cable.

Any further questions concerning the product needed can be directed to:

Dianne Whitaker, Special Education

Hardeman County Schools

10815 Old Hwy 64

Bolivar, TN 38008

731-658-2510 ext. 136