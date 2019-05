Off Site Application to sell beer:

Middleton Market

Miriam Y. Shenouda

101 Tennessee Avenue West

Middleton, TN 38052

The Middleton Beer Board will meet at Middleton City Hall, 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 to consider the above application.

The public is invited to attend.