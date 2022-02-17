ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for HVAC Installation Completion for Twenty-four (24) dwelling units at TN050-02 Eastside will be received by the Bolivar Housing Authority, 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, TN 38008 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Scope includes duct installation, electrical and gas connections to furnaces, existing wall heater demo, and various other work as identified in the Invitation for Bid Package Number TN050-2022-1.

In order to be a qualified bidder, the IFB Package containing project information and bidding documents may be obtained by contacting the Bolivar Housing Authority at 731-658-3419.

Bids are subject to TN State Law. General bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Guarantee that is not less than five (5%) of the base bid and made payable to the Bolivar Housing Authority.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, chapter 6). All bids must be submitted on forms furnished by the PHA, as contained in the IFB Package.

For additional information, contact David Hays at the office of Wilbanks Architecture & Associates, LLC at (901) 867-5220.

A Prebid Conference will be held at the Bolivar Housing Authority, 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, TN, for the purpose of answering questions Bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Immediately following the Prebid Conference, a walk through of the project will be held by the Owner. All contractors are strongly recommended to attend this walk through and Prebid Conference.