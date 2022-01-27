ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT NAME: Health Department Interior Renovation and Roof Covering Replacement

OWNER: Hardeman County Health Department

Sealed bids for Health Department Interior Renovation and Roof Covering Replacement will be received by The Honorable Jimmy Sain, Mayor at the Hardeman County Mayor’s Office, Hardeman County Courthouse, 505 S Main St., 3rd Floor, Bolivar, TN 38008 until February 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM CST, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Walk-Through will be held on February 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST at Hardeman County Health Department, 10825 Old Hwy 64, Bolivar, TN 38008

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the mandatory Pre- Bid Walk-Through meeting and at the planroom of the Architect, www.a2hplanroom.com.

Electronic files may be downloaded free of charge from the A2H Planroom at www.a2hplanroom.com. Hard copy sets of plans and specifications will also be available for purchase on the planroom at the contractor’s expense.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions for Bidders.

In accordance with “Tennessee Code Annotated,” Section 62-6-119, as amended, all prime bidders must provide the following information on the outside of the bid envelope containing the bid for all projects in excess of $25,000:

1. NAME OF BIDDER

2. ADDRESS AND PHONE NUMBER OF BIDDER

3. NAME OF PROJECT FOR WHICH BID IS SUBMITTED

4. BIDDER’S LICENSE NUMBER

5. EXPIRATION DATE OF LICENSE

6. THE PORTION OF CLASSIFICATION OF BIDDERS LICENSE THAT APPLIES TO THIS PROJECT

The name, license number, expiration date, and the classification for the Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC contractors must also be included on the outside of the envelope unless the value of that portion of the work is less than $25,000, which includes materials and labor. If the subcontractor’s portion is less than $25,000, the name of the contractor only may appear on the bid envelope. Public Chapter 768 requires that the name, license number, expiration date and classification of the Masonry contractor be included when the cost of the masonry portion (including materials and labor) is

$100,000 or greater. Provide the name, license number, expiration date, and the classification of the Steel Fabricator and Steel Erector on a separate form inside the bid envelope. All bidders must be licensed contractors, as required by the Contractor Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, ch. 6).

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

Hardeman County Health Department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug- free with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service.

An official list of bidders will be maintained at www.a2hplanroom.com, to ensure eligibility requirements of the bidder are met prior to the bid opening. Any bid submitted from a bidder not on the official bidders list and/or not containing the above information will not be opened. Official bidders will be established by attendance of the mandatory pre-bid meeting.

The Honorable Jimmy Sain, Mayor

Hardeman County, Tennessee

January 27, 2022