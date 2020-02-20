Advertisement for bids

CITY OF BOLIVAR Project No. 0755

211 North Washington Street

Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 (Owner)

Separate sealed bids for CITY OF BOLIVAR NUCKOLLS & YOUNG ROADS WATER IMPROVEMENTS will be received by THE CITY OF BOLIVAR at the office of BOLIVAR CITY HALL; 211 NORTH WASHINGTON STREET until 12:00 o'clock p.m., (Local Time) Wednesday April 1, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

Bolivar City Hall; 211 North Washington Street; Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

Hussey Gay Bell – Nashville, LLC; 4117 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 206; Nashville, Tennessee 37215

West Tennessee Plan Room; 439 Airways Boulevard; Jackson, Tennessee 38301

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of HUSSEY GAY BELL NASHVILLE, LLC; 4117 HILLSBORO PIKE, SUITE 206, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE 37215 upon payment of $50.00 (digital) or $100 (paper) non-refundable deposit.

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

All bidders must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractor's Licensing Act of 1976 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the Actual Date of the opening thereof.

February, 2020 Julian A. McTizic, Sr.

Mayor