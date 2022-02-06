ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate and sealed bids for the construction of WHITEVILLE RTP RECREATIONAL TRAIL DEVELOPMENT will be received by the TOWN OF WHITEVILLE located at WHITEVILLE TOWN HALL, 144 EAST MAIN STREET, WHITEVILLE, TN 38075, until 10:00 A.M., LOCAL TIME, on FRIDAY the 17th day of JUNE, 2022 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project consists of the following:

New walking track and other appurtenances for a complete, ready to use, walking track that is no less than 2,400’ in length.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

TOWN OF WHITEVILLE, 144 EAST MAIN ST., WHITEVILLE, TN 38075

Cook Coggin Engineering, Inc., 701 Foote Street, Corinth, MS 38834

Cook Coggin Plan Room at www.cceplanroom.com (Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193)

Bidders may opt to purchase Contract Documents online at www.cceplanroom.com. All payments for Bid Documents are non-refundable and shall be made payable to Plan House Printing and Graphics, 607 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.

No Bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

All bidders must comply with and be licensed and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon, as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1976, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee on March 21, 1976 and as currently amended, TCA 62-6-119, also known as Tennessee House Bill No. 2180.

All applicable laws, ordinances and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the contract throughout.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted. Award will be made to the lowest responsible, responsive Bidder.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all Bids.

Mayor GENE BOWDEN

Town OF WHITEVILLE

Publish: June 2, 2022