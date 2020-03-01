ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT NAME: NEWSTEAD DRIVE BRIDGE OVER BRANCH

STRUCTURE: 2 @ 16’X6’ REINFORCED CONCRETE BOX BRIDGE, 75° SKEW

OWNER: HARDEMAN COUNTY

Sealed bids for HARDEMAN COUNTY - NEWSTEAD DRIVE BRIDGE OVER BRANCH will be received by THE HONORABLE JIMMY SAIN, MAYOR, at HARDEMAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 100 MAIN ST, 3RD FLOOR, BOLIVAR, TN 38008, until JANUARY 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM local time, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

1.

HARDEMAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE

100 MAIN ST, 3RD FLOOR

BOLIVAR, TN 38008

2.

A2H, Inc.

3009 DAVIES PLANTATION RD. LAKELAND, TN 38002

www.a2hplanroom.com

3.

BUILDERS EXCHANGE

642 SOUTH COOPER

MEMPHIS, TN 38104

www.memphisbx.com

4.

WEST TENNESSEE PLANS ROOM

439 AIRWAYS BLVD.

JACKSON, TN 38301

www.wtplanroom.com

5.

TENNESSEE ROAD BUILDERS

213 5TH AVENUE, NORTH

NASHVILLE, TN 37219

Electronic files may be downloaded free of charge from the A2H Planroom at www.a2hplanroom.com. Hard copy sets of plans and specifications will also be available for purchase on the planroom at the contractor’s expense.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions for Bidders.

All Bidders must comply with the applicable provisions of the Contractor Licensing Act of 1994, found in "Tennessee Code Annotated," Section 62-6-119, as amended. In accordance with this act, the following information must appear on the outside of the envelope containing the bid for all projects in excess of $25,000:

1. NAME OF BIDDER

2. ADDRESS AND PHONE NUMBER OF BIDDER

3. NAME OF PROJECT FOR WHICH BID IS SUBMITTED

4. BIDDER’S LICENSE NUMBER

5. EXPIRATION DATE OF LICENSE

6. THE PORTION OF CLASSIFICATION OF BIDDER’S LICENSE THAT APPLIES TO THE PROJECT.

An official list of bidders will be maintained at www.a2hplanroom.com to ensure eligibility requirements of the bidder are met prior to bid opening. Any bid submitted from a bidder not on the official bidders list and/or not containing the above information will not be opened.

This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee.

THE HONORABLE JIMMY SAIN, MAYOR

HARDEMAN COUNTY

JANUARY 2, 2020