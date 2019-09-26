Advertisement for Bid

The City of Bolivar is requesting sealed bids for Wi-Fi infrastructure and installation of equipment for Bolivar downtown business district. This project was made available as a result of the State of Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and USDA Rural Development. All bids must be received no later than 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at said office.

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, and marked on the outside “Downtown Wi-Fi” bid and include the name and address of bidder. Bid specification may be obtained at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN during normal business hours. Questions concerning the bids may be electronically submitted to Mick Vinson at mick.vinson@yahoo.com.

“By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to TCA § 12-12-106.”

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee is an equal opportunity employer. The City reserves the right to waive any informalities or reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.