Advertisement for Bid

The City of Bolivar is requesting sealed bids for electrical wiring for the Luez Theater façade improvements located at 219 Main St. Bolivar, TN. All bidders must be licensed contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 and the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.

Bid specifications, bidder information, Form for Bidders, Form of Contract, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other contract documents may be obtained at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008 and all information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, and Forms of Bid Bond, and other contract documents.

All bids must be received no later than Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Deliver or mail to the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008. Bids must be marked “Luez Theater bid”. Bids will be opened at 10:00 AM, October 24, 2017 at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

This project is being funded in whole or in part by the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). All federal CDBG requirements will apply to the contract. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246 & Order No. 11375. Bidders must comply with Title VI if the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act, and 40 CFR 33.240. “This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee.” All notices by the Grantee in relation to this Grant Contract shall be approved by the State.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated § 12-12-106.

City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to waive any irregularities, or to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the City.