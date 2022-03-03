The City of Middleton Fire Department is now accepting bids for the following equipment:

8 handheld portable Motorola xpr3500e radios with all accessories programmed to Hardeman County frequency

8 chargers for portable Motorola xpr3500e radios

8 clips for portable Motorola xpr3500e radios

8 spare batteries for portable Motorola xpr3500e radios

Submitted bids must be sealed with “Fire Department Radio Bids” written on the outside of the envelope. Bids will be accepted through 10:00 a.m., March 17th, 2022 and must be turned in to Middleton City Hall. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact Fire Chief Kevin Marcum at (731) 376-8409 Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for additional information and specifications. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.