Town of Whiteville is now accepting bids for 6 (six) waste sludge pumps, submersible type Must be similar to WEMCO 4x4x11 model CESR or similar in operation. Impeller diameter 8" and 525 GPM against 13' TDH at 1160 RPM.

Bid must be sealed in an envelope and must be marked "Bid for Waste Sludge Pumps" or it may not be considered. Deadline February 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. Bids will be opened February 22, 2022 at 8 a.m.

Mail to:

ATTN: Bid for Waste Sludge Pumps Town of Whiteville

PO Box 324

Whiteville, TN 38075

Contact: Louis Coleman 731-609-3441

Hand Deliver “Sealed Bid”:

ATTN: Louis Coleman

“Bid for Waste Sludge Pumps i44 E Main St.

Whiteville, TN 38075