The Town of Whiteville is accepting bids on the construction of a 40 x 30 pavilion to be located in the downtown area. Also accepting bids for the construction of two downtown signage.

These bids are separate. Interested bidders, please contact Whiteville City Hall for design details of the pavilion and downtown signage.

City Hall located at 144 E Main St. or call 731-254-8523. Bids will be accept until October 7, 2021.