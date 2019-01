The Town of Whiteville is accepting bids for two Dodge Gearboxes and two Dodge Bearings or equivalent part numbers are TXT615AT and TDT6X3 7/16.

Bids must be sealed and delivered by noon on February 1, 2019, bids will be open at noon on February 1, 2019. Any more info needed contact Louis Coleman at 731-609-3441 mail sealed bids to “Town of Whiteville C/O Water Department, 107 College St., Whiteville, TN 38075.