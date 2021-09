Accepting Bids

HARDEMAN-FAYETTE UTILITY DISTRICT has two (2) surplus trucks for sale by SEALED BID.

2012 Ford F250XL Super Cab 2X4 6 1/2ft bed

6.2 V8 185,809 miles

Minimum bid $7,417.00

2016 Ford F150 XLT Super Crew Cab 4X4 6 ½ ft bed

5.0 V8 182,535 miles

Minimum bid $15,280.00

Trucks may be viewed from 8:00 to 4:30 Monday thru Friday at Hardeman Fayette Utility District located at 15175 Hwy 57, Moscow, TN. Bids must be in Hardeman Fayette office by 4:30 pm, Monday October 18, 2021.