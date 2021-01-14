Hardeman County is accepting bids for HVAC upgrades to the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main, Bolivar, Tennessee. All bids will be sealed and publicly opened at the Office of the Mayor, 3rd floor of the Courthouse on February 5, 2021 at 10 am. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Hardeman County Courthouse at 1pm on January 22, 2021, in the 3rd floor Conference room. Failure to attend this meeting will exclude contractor from bidding on the project. All bidders must comply with the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976 and be licensed in the State of Tennessee. Bid specifications may be obtained from the Office of the Mayor. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject any/all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.