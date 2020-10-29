Hardeman County is accepting bids for the following projects:

Project A Exterior renovations to the “Little Courthouse” building. (Renovations includes the removal of existing paint, new paint, and wood repairs).

Project B Transportation and delivery of 33c gravel to the Hardeman County AgriBusiness center. (bid must be per ton delivered.)

Project C Message Board sign to be delivered and installed at the Hardeman County EMS Center.

Full project details may be obtained at the office of the County Mayor and all bids will be publicly opened on October 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the office of the Mayor at 100 Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to approve the bid that is deemed to be in the best interest of the county.