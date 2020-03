The Bolivar Energy Authority is requesting bids for a 2020, ¾ ton, 4 x 4 pickup extended cab. Bid Specifications my be obtained from the Bolivar Energy Authority, 815 Tennessee St., Bolivar, TN 38008. Bids must be received no later than 2:00 p.m., March 25, 2020. The Bolivar Energy Authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.