Accepting Bids

Hardeman County Solid Waste Department is now accepting sealed proposals for Hardeman County Collection Services. Bid specifications can be obtained in the Mayor's Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse. Please send or bring sealed bids to the Hardeman County Mayor's Office, PO Box 250, 100 N. Main St (3rd Floor), Bolivar, TN 38008. Bids will be opened Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Hardeman County Mayor's Office.

All Bids must be sealed and properly marked. Hardeman County reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. Hardeman County will require an assurance of compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.