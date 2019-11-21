Accepting Bids

Hardeman County Solid Waste Department is now accepting sealed proposals for the purchase and installation of a Rain Cover System for a portion of the landfill. Specifications may be picked up at the Hardeman County Mayor’s Office, 731-658-3266. Please send or bring sealed bids to the Hardeman County Mayor’s Office, P.O. Box 250, 100 N. Main St., (3rd Floor), Bolivar, TN 38008. Bids will be opened Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Hardeman County Mayor’s Office.

All bids must be sealed and properly marked. Hardeman County reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. Hardeman County will require an assurance of compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.