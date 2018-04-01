Hardeman County is accepting bids for the following:

Installed flooring for library

Installed and finished drywall at new EMS/Fire Station

Installed acoustical tile ceiling at new EMS/Fire Station

Installed stone masonry at new EMS/Fire Station

All bids must be sealed and marked on the front of the package/envelope to which bid it applies. All bids are due in the County Mayor’s office by 10 a.m. on January 18, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened. All bid specifications and/or plans may be obtained at the office of the Mayor at 100 Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. Hardeman County reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to accept the bid that is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.

Mayor Jimmy Sain