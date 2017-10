Hardeman County Sheriff's Office is accepting sealed bids for ballistic body armor for 30 deputies. Specifications can be obtained from the Hardeman County Mayor's Office located at 100 N. Main St. Bolivar, TN or by calling 731-658-3266.

Hardeman County reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. Bids must be turned in to the Hardeman County Mayor's Office by 2:00 p.m. on November 3, 2017, at which time bids will be reviewed.