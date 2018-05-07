Tax Free Weekend Coming this Month

Tennessee retailers will not collect sales tax on more than 150 different items during the 13th annual sales tax holiday the last weekend in July.

From July 27 through July 29, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season. State and local taxes will not be collected on clothing, school and school art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

The Department of Revenue wants to remind people that this weekend of savings is not exclusive to students or Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax.

"The sales tax holiday provides savings for families preparing to send their children back to school and we encourage all Tennesseans to take advantage of this tax break on the necessary clothing and supplies before the start of the new school year,” Governor Bill Haslam said.

State law provides for a sales tax holiday each year the last weekend in July. This year, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 27 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m.

“We want to remind Tennesseans about this savings opportunity. It's available to everyone and only happens once a year,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a complete list of tax exempt items and frequently asked questions, please visit www.tntaxholiday.com.