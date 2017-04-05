Local Libraries Receive Grants

State Senator Dolores Gresham announced she has been advised by Secretary of State Tre Hargett that eight public libraries in Senate District 26, including three in Hardeman County, will receive state grants. When combined the grants for the district total $54,017.80.

The funds will be used for technology such as laptops, software, mobile devices, technical training and microfilm/scanners.

“This is great news for our local libraries,” said Senator Gresham. “Our libraries are a great asset to our communities. These grants will assist libraries in making technological advancements to provide citizens greater access to information stored or accessed electronically or on microfilm. I am very pleased that these funds are available.”

Hardeman County recipients include: $4,923.18 for Lee Ola Roberts Library; $6,320.88 for Grand Junction Library, and $8,865 for Middleton Community Library.“Every penny sent to our libraries are needed and put to good use,” added Gresham. “I was happy to support the appropriation for the Secretary of State's office which makes these grants possible.”