Health Department Reports Scam Attempt

The Hardeman County Health Department has been notified of a potential scam in which people are contacted by telephone by someone asking for personal information.

The scam involves calls to potential victims from a number that displays as the Hardeman County Health Department. The caller asks potential victims for information including their Social Security number.

The health department does not contact people phone messages to request personal information such as health insurance information or Social Security numbers, and warns everyone not to share any personal information in this manner. Patients who have made appointments for services at a local health department may receive an automated call to remind them of their appointment, but these calls will not ask for insurance information or other personal details. Health department representatives do not contact people who are not patients to request such information.

The Hardeman County Health Department has notified law enforcement about this matter. Anyone with questions or concerns about an unauthorized release of or request for health insurance or other personal information should contact his or her local law enforcement agency.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs reminds consumers to never give personal information such as name, address, Social Security number, credit card information or medical information to a stranger over the phone. Consumers who believe they have been the victim of a scam are urged to report what happened to federal or state agencies. Contact the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at 1-800-342-8385 or 615-741-4737, or visit www.tn.gov/commerce/consumer-affairs.html to file a complaint.