Fulghum Retires After A Half Century

Mrs. Linda Kay Fulghum has served as Hardeman County Circuit Court Clerk for 48 years and will retire in September, 2018. A reception was held in her honor Wednesday, March 21, at the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex, with many from the community and surrounding areas stopping by to wish her well.

The program began at the circuit court clerk's office where county mayor Jimmy Sain unveiled a dedication marker for Fulghum. Sain stated, "Hardeman County has been blessed to have Linda Fulghum as the circuit court clerk for 48 years. She has been an amazing official in a position that requires a firm style of leadership. The respect shown to her by judges, attorneys, and the public is a testimony to her professionalism and ability. I appreciate her dedicated service to our county and wish her the very best with her retirement."

Fulghum began working in the circuit court clerk's office in 1968 and was appointed as circuit court clerk in 1970. In 1972, the circuit court clerk became an elected position, which she won and since has continued to be re-elected. The Honorable William Boyette Denton said, "There is no way we could measure the great service that she has provided to our community over the years at the clerks' offices.

