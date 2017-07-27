County Gets Three Star Grant

State Senator Dolores Gresham announced today Hardeman County has been awarded $25,000 in ThreeStar Competitive Grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). The grants will be used for a variety of local programs focused on economic development, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

“This is tremendous news for my senate district,” said Gresham, noting six other counties were also awarded in District 26. “By creating new programs or expanding existing programs, these grants help ensure that our communities and economies are not just growing but thriving for years to come.”

Hardeman County met all of the ThreeStar program requirements. ThreeStar focuses on best practices in five key community areas, including jobs and economic development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

“I am pleased to welcome the ThreeStar Grants into District 26, and I look forward to seeing the innovative ways these dollars benefit our community and state,” added Gresham.