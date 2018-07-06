County Debate Set for July

The Hardeman County NAACP, WMOD Radio, and the Bolivar Bulletin Times, will invite candidates for the Hardeman County Mayor and Sheriff races to debate on July 10 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Bolivar Central High School.

All other candidates will be invited to address the audience prior to the debate. The event will be aired on WMOD Radio (96.7 FM) and on County Journal Television.

The format for the evening will be to allow any candidate for county office two minutes to speak, followed by the sheriff’s debate, and the mayor’s debate will finish the evening.

The debate portion of the evening will have each candidate address three questions by the panel followed by the candidates fielding questions from each other in hopes of allowing the candidates the opportunity to bring their issues to the floor.

Expected to participate are incumbent Democratic Mayor Jimmy Sain, Republican Calvin Howell, and Independent candidate Kandy Shackelford along with incumbent Democratic Sheriff John Doolen, and Independent candidates Pat Baker and Jerry Siler.

The debate will be three days prior to the opening of early voting in the Hardeman County General Election, which will be July 13 at the Hardeman County Election Commission at 106 S. Porter Street in Bolivar.

Originally scheduled for the to-be-renovated Luez Theatre, the venue for the event is tentatively scheduled for the auditorium at Bolivar Central High School. A delay in delivery of the seats by the Irwin Seating Company pushed back the completion on the theatre. The projected Luez completion date was moved to August because of a clerical error by the company.