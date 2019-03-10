Commission Gets Served

Hardeman County Commissioners were wanted men and women last week as deputies searched them out and served them with subpoenas to appear in regards to the John Doolen as Sheriff of Hardeman County Tennessee vs. Jimmy Sain as County Mayor.

The subpoenas also included three employees in the mayor’s office and Sain himself, asking them to be deposed September 26 and 27. See inset right “Mayor to Face Contempt Allegations.”

A Notice for Depositions was filed for the 20 persons on September 12, and was received by then attorney Charles M. Cary. See inset right “County Attorney Resigns Position.”

According to Cary, he relayed the notice to the county mayor’s office that same day.

The subpoenas asked the commissioners to appear at various times during the week of October 1-4. As of press time, no commissioner had appeared for a deposition.

The county, who according to Mayor Sain, has not officially hired a replacement attorney, has had a motion to quash the subpoenas filed by Bob Redding of Spraggins, Barnett, and Cobb in Jackson, citing “time needed for adequate representation.”

The commissioners and employees of the mayor’s office and the mayor were served to depose them in the lawsuit filed by Sheriff John Doolen and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office on July 16 by attorney Roy Herron of Dresden asking for funds for “deputies, jailers, and staff, and to acquire essential crime fighting equipment.”

Nineteen of the twenty subpoenas were served, the exception being Commissioner Charles Viscen Morrow, who was out of the country.

On September 27, Doolen’s attorney filed a motion for a temporary injunction “prohibiting the mayor from hindering and harming crime fighting,” saying Mayor Sain has refused to transfer drug funds to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s account.