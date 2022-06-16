City of Bolivar Hosts Celebrations

Bolivar will host two independence days in the next two weeks as Juneteenth and July 4th will be celebrated at Sand Beach Lake in Bolivar.

Juneteenth, to be held June 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m., commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States that began with President Abraham Lincoln issuing the proclamation to free enslaved African Americans in secessionist states on January 1, 1863. The June date, which became a national holiday in 2021, is when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom two years later.

Two weeks later, the City of Bolivar will host Red, White, and Bolivar, boasting the largest fireworks show in Hardeman County scheduled for July 1 at 7:30 p.m., also at Sand Beach Lake.