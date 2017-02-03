Bolivar to Host Congressional Medal of Honor Winner

Major General (ret) James Livingston, who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service as a Marine, will be the keynote speaker for Bolivar’s annual Vietnam Veterans Celebration, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bolivar Army National Guard Armory, located on Highway 64.

Livingston received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his role as an infantry company commander at Dai Do, Vietnam, during a three-day grinding battle of attrition in which the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, numbering only 800 men, victoriously battled 10,000 or more enemy fighters. The account is described in the book, “Noble Warrior.”

The day’s activities will begin with a parade honoring Vietnam Veterans at 9:00 a.m. starting at the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Center and will conclude at the armory.

In addition, General Livingston will speak to students at Bolivar Middle School, joined by students from Toone, Hornsby and Whiteville on March 3. Afterward, he is scheduled to go to Middleton High School where he will speak to middle school and high school students.

"This is a rare opportunity for our area to have a man of this caliber, with this history...a true hero for our nation, to not only speak to our students, but also to be the speaker for our city's celebration," Bolivar Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "You don't get these opportunities very often and our city is excited and honored to host such a great individual."