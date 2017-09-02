Bolivar Election Deadline Approaches

Those hoping to join the hopefuls in the 2017 Bolivar City Election have just one week to file as the February 16 deadline approaches.

Slated to run for mayor are incumbent Barrett Stevens and city councilman Julian McTizic. Stevens is seeking his third term in office.

Page Walley has filed petitions to run for the Bolivar District B, Position 4 slot currently held by Randy Hill. Hill has not picked up petitions and is not expected to run.

One of the three city council positions that have multiple candidates is District A, Position 4, currently held by Willie McKinnie. McKinnie, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2009 is seeking his second term as a city councilman. He defeated Eric Hill in 2013. The other candidate for District A, Position 4, is Jonathan Joy, who unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2005 and 2009, losing in 2009 to Teresa Golden in a three-way race involving Laurie Miller.

The District B, Position 2 spot currently has three candidates: Suzanne Rhea, who is running for the first time after being appointed in April 2015 after the death of her spouse, David; Jimmy Howell, who ran in 2005, losing to Milton Basden; and Bethany Miller.

Running for District A, Position 3, held by McTizic, is Melvin Golden. McTizic is not prohibited from running concurrently for city council and mayor in the same election year, but indications are McTizic will only run for mayor. Also running for that slot is Mauricio Beauregard.

The deadline for petitions to arrive at the Hardeman County Election Commission is February 16, 2017. Twenty-five signatures are required from city registered voters in the case of the mayor or from registered voters within the districts in the case of the city council positions.

Early voting is scheduled for April 26-May 11. Election Day is May 16. The last day to register to vote in the 2017 Bolivar City Election is April 16, 2017.

WMOD Radio, WOJG Radio, and the Bolivar Bulletin Times will join together to bring the 2017 City of Bolivar Candidates Debate on April 25, 2017 at the Bolivar Municipal Center.