County Girl to Appear in The Nutcracker

Miss Grace Teubner, 13-year old daughter of Darrell and Holliday Teubner, will appear in Ballet Arts’ annual production of The Nutcracker on December 8, 9, and 10, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. This is the longest consecutively running Nutcracker production in the State of Tennessee.

Miss Teubner will dance the roles of Maid and Mouse in the performances.

Children of all ages enjoy the magnificent interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinée is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $16 and are available online www.balletartsjackson.org, at Special Occasions located 118 Commerce Center Circle in Jackson or by phone 731-668-3240 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.