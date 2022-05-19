Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Baptist Association is presenting a County-wide Tent Revival at the Hardeman County Fairgrounds on May 18th, 19th and 20th. Services beginning each evening at 7 p.m. The speakers will be Dr. Danny Sinquefield on May 18th, Dr. Bartholomew Orr on May 19th and Bro. Dan Singleton on May 20th. There will be music each night led by Stephen Wood and Davey Wade and other musicians, along with special music by William Griggs and others.

Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 6371 Vernie Kirk Rd., Pocahontas, will have Homecoming services and decoration day on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Worship services begin at 11 a.m. with Bro. Mac Lowery from Blue Mountain, MS. A meal will be served afterwards and singing will begin at 1:30 with The Old Town Tradition, B.B. Young from Savannah, TN. Everyone is welcome.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Grand Junction Community Walk every second Saturday of the month at the city park, if it rains it will be at the Old Cotton Gin.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

